Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,101.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NYSE:RL opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

