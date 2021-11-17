Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.15 and traded as low as C$5.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 28,139 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.77.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

