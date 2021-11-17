Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $521.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,360. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

