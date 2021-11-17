M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $116.29 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

