M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $116.29 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

