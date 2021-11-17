Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,139,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.