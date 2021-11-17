N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 1.3%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 530,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,617,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.83 and a quick ratio of 22.83.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

