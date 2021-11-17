NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NSTG opened at $48.07 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,031,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

