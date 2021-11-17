NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Releases Earnings Results

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NanoViricides stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 1,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,019. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

