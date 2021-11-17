Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $73,013,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

