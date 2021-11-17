Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 3rd

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.96. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

