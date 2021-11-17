National Bank Financial Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.63.

TSE:AFN opened at C$31.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$593.04 million and a PE ratio of 51.18. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.