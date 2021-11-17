National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.74

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NKSH opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

