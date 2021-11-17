National Bankshares Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$51.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

