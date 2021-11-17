Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NTCO stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

