Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NTCO stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.