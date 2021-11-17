NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

NWG opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.97. The company has a market cap of £25.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

