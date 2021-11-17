NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 1,110,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,922. NCR has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

