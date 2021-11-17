Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $50.24. Neenah shares last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Neenah by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

