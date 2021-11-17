Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nemaura Medical stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of -0.31. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 6,528.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Nemaura Medical worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

