Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NOPMF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

