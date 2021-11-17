Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,456. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

