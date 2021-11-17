Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,456. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
