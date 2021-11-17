Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE NEPT opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$103.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.