New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 3,060.7% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NECA stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. New America Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About New America Energy
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.