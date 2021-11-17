New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $6.68 on Wednesday, reaching $396.41. 33,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.33 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

