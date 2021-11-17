New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,221,525. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

