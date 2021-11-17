New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $11.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.62. The stock had a trading volume of 476,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.13. The firm has a market cap of $396.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

