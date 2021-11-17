New England Research & Management Inc. Has $755,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. 6,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.