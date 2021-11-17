New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.68. 6,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $282.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

