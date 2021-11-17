New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NJR stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.31%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
