New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NJR stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.