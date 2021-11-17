New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 6.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 664,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,398,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

