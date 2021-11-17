New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 3,729 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in New Relic by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in New Relic by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

