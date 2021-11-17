New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $300,045.72 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. 934,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,370. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
