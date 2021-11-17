New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $300,045.72 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. 934,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,370. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

