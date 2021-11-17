New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.10. 6,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,600 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

