New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.