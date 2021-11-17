Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NCAUF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Newcore Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

