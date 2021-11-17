Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Insider Peter Tomsett Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) insider Peter Tomsett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$25.62 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$512,360.00 ($365,971.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Newcrest Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.24. Newcrest Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

