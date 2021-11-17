Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

