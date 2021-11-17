Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $6,477,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 286,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

