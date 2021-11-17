Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

