Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 317,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

