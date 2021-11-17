Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

