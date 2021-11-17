NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

