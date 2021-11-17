Nicholas Moakes Buys 28,436 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 28,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,857.80 ($39,009.41).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,964.60 ($19,551.35).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 1,422 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

Shares of JEFI stock opened at GBX 104.75 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.64. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.