NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 969,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

