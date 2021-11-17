Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0078 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $67.04 million and $1.37 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,420.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.65 or 0.07008648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00381747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $593.14 or 0.00981691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00084221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.00400825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00268500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005210 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,199,719,097 coins and its circulating supply is 8,585,469,097 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.