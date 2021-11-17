Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 733,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27,525.00.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

