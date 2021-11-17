Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

NSRXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.