Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.