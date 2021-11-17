North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce sales of $161.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $145.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $557.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $469.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

