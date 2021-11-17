North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

NOA stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.